Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn to Buy Rating

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the ride-sharing company's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Lyft from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 43.82%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Lyft's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $75,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 335,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,970.88. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $203,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 705,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,594,254.61. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock worth $992,371. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 7.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,783,363 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $567,492,000 after buying an additional 1,773,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,873,232 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $191,245,000 after buying an additional 1,320,938 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lyft by 51.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,662,027 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $101,905,000 after buying an additional 2,607,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 58.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,720,478 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $89,360,000 after buying an additional 2,467,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $109,987,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company's stock.

More Lyft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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