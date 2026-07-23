LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.9444.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $396,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5,451.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,457,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $63,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $388,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,210,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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