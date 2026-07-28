Macerich (MAC) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0527) per share and revenue of $239.7690 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 671,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,407. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Macerich's dividend payout ratio is presently -95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Macerich from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macerich

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company's stock.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

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