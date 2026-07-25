MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.45.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $348.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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