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Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Magna International logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Magna International has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 20 covering analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $65.60.
  • The company beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, posting $1.38 EPS versus the $1.01 estimate, while revenue came in at $10.13 billion, roughly in line with forecasts.
  • Magna also recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.495 per share, equal to a 3.0% yield, though the payout ratio is relatively high at 82.85%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Veritas upgraded shares of Magna International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Magna International to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Magna International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,114 shares of the company's stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company's stock.

Magna International Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:MGA opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magna International has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.60%.The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Magna International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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Analyst Recommendations for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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