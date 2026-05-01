Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5 billion-$43.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.4 billion.

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Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Magna International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Magna International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Magna International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magna International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company's stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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