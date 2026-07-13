Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Magna International from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.20.

Get Magna International alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.28. 202,328 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magna International has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Magna International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Magna International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magna International wasn't on the list.

While Magna International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here