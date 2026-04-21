Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.24. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. On average, analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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