Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Magnachip Semiconductor's conference call:

Q1 revenue was $46.2 million , up 3.3% year-over-year and 13.9% sequentially, but management said part of the sequential strength came from a one-time $2.7M sales incentive to reduce channel inventory, creating short-term variability.

, up 3.3% year-over-year and 13.9% sequentially, but management said part of the sequential strength came from a one-time $2.7M sales incentive to reduce channel inventory, creating short-term variability. Management is accelerating R&D and targets launching 55 new-generation products in 2026 , expecting new-gen products to comprise roughly 10% of revenue by Q4 2026—a key driver they cite for long-term revenue and margin improvement.

, expecting new-gen products to comprise roughly 10% of revenue by Q4 2026—a key driver they cite for long-term revenue and margin improvement. Consolidated gross margin improved sequentially to 15.6% with Q2 guidance of 17–19%, but the company expects margins to decline in Q3 and Q4 due to a planned electrical substation upgrade that will reduce factory utilization.

Cash declined to $94.6 million from $103.8M and total borrowings were $42.3M, with about $26.4M of term debt reclassified as short-term ahead of a March 2027 maturity — management expects to extend the loan, but near-term refinancing remains a risk.

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Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,895. The company has a market cap of $118.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 69,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,648 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.50.

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Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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