Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Magnite logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Magnite director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares on July 10 at an average price of $20.64, totaling $103,200. After the sale, he still held 162,401 shares valued at about $3.35 million.
  • MGNI shares were trading around $20.20 in Tuesday trading, near the top of their 52-week range of $10.82 to $26.65. The company has a market cap of about $2.89 billion and a beta of 2.25.
  • Magnite recently beat earnings expectations, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.13 versus $0.11 expected and revenue of $164.37 million versus $159.24 million expected. Analysts remain constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,956.64. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,706,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,847. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Magnite had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $164.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magnite

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 231,213 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc NASDAQ: MGNI operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite's offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers' ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Magnite Right Now?

Before you consider Magnite, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnite wasn't on the list.

While Magnite currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines