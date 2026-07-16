MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Stock Price Down 9.5% - Should You Sell?

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 1,003,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 610,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

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MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.22.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Stan Smith bought 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,519,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,698.52. This represents a 5.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Vitoc bought 72,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $101,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 976,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,808.19. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 149,700 shares of company stock valued at $204,233 over the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company's stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company's pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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