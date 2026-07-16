Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAIN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Main Street Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 74.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Main Street Capital's payout ratio is 66.95%.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $353,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,148,650.05. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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