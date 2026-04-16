Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 5% - Here's What Happened

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.96 and last traded at $54.93. 374,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 713,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.
Trending Headlines about Main Street Capital
Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Main Street reported a quarter-to-date bump in net asset value to $33.50 and projected distributable net investment income (DNII) for Q1 of roughly $0.98–$1.02, which supports dividend coverage and the firm's capital-return thesis. Main Street Capital sees Q1 NAV rise to $33.50; DNII projected between $0.98–$1.02
- Positive Sentiment: Main Street is being highlighted in income-focused media lists as a high-yield/dividend idea, which can attract yield-seeking flows from retail and income investors. Want $7,166 in Passive Income? Invest $100,000 Into These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Another income-oriented piece cites Main Street among “safest monthly dividend” ideas, reinforcing the company's appeal to retirees and conservative income portfolios. Boomers and Gen X Love Passive Income From 5 of the Safest Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Main Street issued a formal preliminary operating results release and scheduled its Q1 earnings release and conference call — routine disclosure that provides more detail but is not itself surprising. Main Street Announces Preliminary Estimate of First Quarter 2026 Operating Results
- Neutral Sentiment: The company updated Q1 EPS/DNII guidance to a $1.020–$1.060 range (consensus ~ $1.02) — essentially in line with expectations, which limits upside from an earnings-surprise standpoint. (Reported in market summaries and the Q1 release.)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: after earlier session gains, shares are lower amid below-average volume, suggesting some profit‑taking and muted buying interest despite the generally neutral-to-slightly-positive fundamentals; technicals show the stock sitting between its 50- and 200-day averages. (Background trading data.)
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Main Street Capital to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Main Street Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIN
Main Street Capital Stock Down 5.8%
The stock's 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.11% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Main Street Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.
Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,448,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,863 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3,880.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 890,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,774,000 after acquiring an additional 868,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 534,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 308,404 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 182,973 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.
Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.
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