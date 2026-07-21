MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1513 per share and revenue of $292.1420 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

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MakeMyTrip Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMYT

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 780.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,274,679 shares of the technology company's stock worth $186,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,186,704 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $590,172,000 after acquiring an additional 869,728 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 632,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,022,000 after acquiring an additional 623,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,064,000 after acquiring an additional 371,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,425,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 310,072 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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