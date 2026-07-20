Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

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A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mama's Creations in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mama's Creations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAMA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Mama's Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company's stock worth $22,817,000 after buying an additional 596,688 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 394,601 shares of the company's stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,422 shares of the company's stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company's stock.

Mama's Creations Price Performance

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.17 million, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.56. Mama's Creations has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mama's Creations will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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