Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Mama's Creations alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Mama's Creations from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mama's Creations to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mama's Creations has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Mama's Creations has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mama's Creations will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mama's Creations news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 16,223 shares of Mama's Creations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $248,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,637,906.40. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama's Creations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mama's Creations in the third quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mama's Creations by 72.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 309,305 shares of the company's stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mama's Creations by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mama's Creations by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 394,601 shares of the company's stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mama's Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mama's Creations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mama's Creations wasn't on the list.

While Mama's Creations currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here