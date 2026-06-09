Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.45. Mama's Creations shares last traded at $14.7720, with a volume of 173,026 shares trading hands.

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Trending Headlines about Mama's Creations

Here are the key news stories impacting Mama's Creations this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAMA shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Mama's Creations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mama's Creations in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAMA

Mama's Creations Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $572.59 million, a PE ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.63 million. Mama's Creations had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mama's Creations, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mama's Creations

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $248,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,637,906.40. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama's Creations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,943 shares of the company's stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company's stock worth $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 596,688 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,614 shares of the company's stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,594 shares of the company's stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company's stock.

About Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Further Reading

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