MANE (NYSE:MANE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

MANE (NYSE:MANE - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company's current price.

MANE has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised MANE to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research raised MANE to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MANE in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MANE in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MANE in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MANE currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.33.

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MANE Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of MANE traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,327. MANE has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.55.

About MANE

MANE is a global manufacturer and supplier of flavors, fragrances and ingredients for the food, beverage, personal care, household and fine fragrance markets. Headquartered in France, the company develops and produces aromatic solutions that are used by consumer goods companies, food processors, perfumers and formulators seeking sensory impact, taste modulation and olfactory character for their products.

The company's product portfolio includes savory and sweet flavor systems, beverage concentrates, natural extracts, essential oils, fragrance compounds, cosmetic ingredients and specialty functional solutions such as taste enhancers and odor masking agents.

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