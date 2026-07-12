Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $154.90. 483,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,416. The firm's 50 day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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