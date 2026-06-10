Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.290-5.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MANH opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MANH. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,829 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the software maker's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the software maker's stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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