Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MANH. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.45.

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Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,957,028 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,205,723,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $574,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $447,182,000 after acquiring an additional 671,589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $384,668,000 after acquiring an additional 142,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,422 shares of the software maker's stock worth $377,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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