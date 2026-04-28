Manitowoc (MTW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0445 per share and revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 2,177 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $480.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Manitowoc from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Manitowoc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitowoc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 26.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,121 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,336 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 120,658 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc NYSE: MTW is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company's product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Further Reading

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