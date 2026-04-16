ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.910-1.050 EPS.

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ManpowerGroup Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of MAN stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,513 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,197 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ManpowerGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting ManpowerGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: ManpowerGroup reported $0.51 EPS vs. $0.49 consensus and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.41B expected, signaling demand strength across regions. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations: ManpowerGroup reported $0.51 EPS vs. $0.49 consensus and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.41B expected, signaling demand strength across regions. Positive Sentiment: Management launched an expanded strategic transformation program now expected to deliver $200M in permanent cost savings by 2028, which should support margins and cash flow long-term. Press Release

Management launched an expanded strategic transformation program now expected to deliver $200M in permanent cost savings by 2028, which should support margins and cash flow long-term. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest: QSM Asset Management disclosed a new ~ $5.9M stake, a sign of institutional buying into the turnaround narrative. Fool Article

Investor interest: QSM Asset Management disclosed a new ~ $5.9M stake, a sign of institutional buying into the turnaround narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 guidance is mixed: ManpowerGroup set EPS guidance of $0.910–$1.050, which overlaps but sits slightly below some consensus views — a range that introduces guidance variability for the coming quarter.

Q2 guidance is mixed: ManpowerGroup set EPS guidance of $0.910–$1.050, which overlaps but sits slightly below some consensus views — a range that introduces guidance variability for the coming quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media attention ahead of earnings: Several outlets and forecasters adjusted expectations into the print, and some firms (e.g., Barclays) remain cautious with “hold” views, so analyst reaction will be important for next moves. Barclays Coverage

Analyst and media attention ahead of earnings: Several outlets and forecasters adjusted expectations into the print, and some firms (e.g., Barclays) remain cautious with “hold” views, so analyst reaction will be important for next moves. Negative Sentiment: Macro/structural concerns persist: Coverage highlights investor fears about AI and longer-term staffing demand shifts that could pressure recovery and margin improvement. Investing.com Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.63.

View Our Latest Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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