ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading Down 5.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 481,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,312,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting ManpowerGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting ManpowerGroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -99.41 and a beta of 0.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. ManpowerGroup's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,622 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 772.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,059,100 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 937,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 991,063 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 866,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,936 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,366,000 after acquiring an additional 665,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $14,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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