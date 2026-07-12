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Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now - July 12th

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five manufacturing stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, AstraZeneca, and Phillips 66.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Applied Materials stand out as key semiconductor names, with TSM making and packaging chips and AMAT supplying equipment, services, and software for chip production.
  • The list also includes AstraZeneca and Phillips 66, showing that MarketBeat’s manufacturing screen spans both pharma and energy-related industrial businesses, not just traditional factory producers.
  • Interested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, Astrazeneca, and Phillips 66 are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce physical goods, such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, or industrial equipment. For stock market investors, these stocks represent businesses whose performance is tied to production levels, consumer and business demand, raw material costs, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Cerebras Systems (CBRS)

We are building the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. In AI, speed is critical to win. Speed improves user engagement, expands product capabilities, can lower operating costs, and opens new markets. It shortens iteration cycles for engineers, researchers, and professionals across industries, allowing them to be more productive.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRS

Astrazeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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