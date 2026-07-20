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Manufacturing Stocks To Research - July 20th

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven manufacturing stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume: SK hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, Zhengye Biotechnology, Honeywell Aerospace, and FREYR Battery.
  • SK hynix stands out as a major memory chip maker, ranking second globally in DRAM revenue with a 29.1% market share in Q1 2026, according to IDC.
  • The list spans key manufacturing subsectors, including semiconductors, AI infrastructure, veterinary vaccines, aerospace, and battery technology, showing where investor attention is concentrated.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SK hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, Zhengye Biotechnology, Honeywell Aerospace, and FREYR Battery are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce goods by turning raw materials, components, or parts into finished products. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies in sectors like industrials, machinery, automotive, electronics, or consumer goods, where performance is influenced by demand for physical products, supply chains, labor costs, and factory output. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

SK hynix (SKHY)

We are one of the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies and engage in the design, manufacture and sale of advanced memory semiconductors. In the DRAM market that includes HBM, we were ranked second globally based on revenue with a market share of 29.1% in the first quarter of 2026, according to market research conducted by IDC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Cerebras Systems (CBRS)

We are building the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. In AI, speed is critical to win. Speed improves user engagement, expands product capabilities, can lower operating costs, and opens new markets. It shortens iteration cycles for engineers, researchers, and professionals across industries, allowing them to be more productive.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRS

Zhengye Biotechnology (ZYBT)

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZYBT

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

FREYR Battery (FREY)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FREY

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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