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Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Sanmina (SANM) are MarketBeat's three manufacturing stocks to watch today after registering the highest dollar trading volume among Manufacturing-sector names in recent days, with the screener noting the sector's sensitivity to economic cycles, input costs, and supply‑chain dynamics.
  • TSM is a global leader in wafer fabrication, offering a wide range of processes (CMOS logic, mixed‑signal, RF, embedded memory, etc.) and serving customers across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., making it central to advanced semiconductor supply chains.
  • AMAT supplies semiconductor and display manufacturing equipment, software, and services that enable chip production, while SANM provides contract manufacturing, design‑to‑production services, logistics, and after‑market support for electronics and systems.
  • Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Sanmina are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, and industrial equipment—rather than providing services. For investors, these stocks are often cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, commodity and input-cost swings, and supply‑chain dynamics, and they are evaluated for growth potential, capital expenditure needs, and dividend or value characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Sanmina (SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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