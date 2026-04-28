Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

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Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 6.0%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. ( CVE:MGM Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 338934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds 100% interest in the Morris Project comprising 34 claims located in the Morris Township, Quebec, as well as has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Eagle Mine Property in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

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