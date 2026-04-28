Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Maple Gold Mines logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$3.35 and last at C$3.29, up about 6% from the prior close of C$3.02 on volume of 338,934 shares.
  • Key metrics show a market cap of C$224.23 million, a negative P/E of -18.82, beta 2.23, debt-to-equity 1.57 and strong liquidity (current ratio 12.90, quick ratio 4.95); its 50- and 200-day moving averages are C$2.55 and C$2.13, respectively.
  • The company is a gold exploration firm with major Quebec assets including the Douay and Joutel projects, 100% ownership of the Morris Project, and an option to acquire the Eagle Mine.
  • Interested in Maple Gold Mines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 338934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds 100% interest in the Morris Project comprising 34 claims located in the Morris Township, Quebec, as well as has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Eagle Mine Property in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Maple Gold Mines Right Now?

Before you consider Maple Gold Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maple Gold Mines wasn't on the list.

While Maple Gold Mines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines