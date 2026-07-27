Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) has been given a C$36.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperformer" rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotia lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ventum Financial set a C$37.00 target price on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$36.42.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 165,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,834. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.35 and a one year high of C$36.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$962.85 million for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

In other news, Director Jonathan Wallace Ferguson Mccain acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 148,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,132,160. This trade represents a 5.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Randall Huffman sold 5,075 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$149,458.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,622,345.80. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $350,102 and have sold 142,699 shares worth $4,176,580. 39.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell's Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maple Leaf Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maple Leaf Foods wasn't on the list.

While Maple Leaf Foods currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here