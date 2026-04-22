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Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given a C$37.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Maple Leaf Foods logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ventum Financial set a C$37.00 price target and a "buy" rating on Maple Leaf Foods, implying roughly a 22.9% upside, while other brokerages have recently raised targets and the consensus analyst rating is Buy with a C$35.00 consensus target.
  • Shares traded at C$30.10; the stock has a low valuation (P/E 7.08) and the company delivered solid recent results (C$0.32 EPS on C$991.24M revenue, with a 35.43% ROE and 11.76% net margin), indicating strong profitability despite modest liquidity metrics.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) received a C$37.00 target price from investment analysts at Ventum Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MFI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MFI traded up C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.10. 82,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,119. The business's 50 day moving average is C$28.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.35 and a 1-year high of C$36.35.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$991.24 million for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4334187 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell's Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

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Analyst Recommendations for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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