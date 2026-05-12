Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marathon Digital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 42,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $505,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,007,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,084,564. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $321,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,725,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,190,557.92. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 172,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 15.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 40,054 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 3.5%

Marathon Digital stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 5.41. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Digital wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Digital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here