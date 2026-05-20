Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Here's Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 51,058,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 46,631,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Get Marathon Digital alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 234.83%.The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 42,090 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $505,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,007,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,084,564. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $321,258.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,725,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,190,557.92. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 129,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 40,054 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Digital wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Digital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here