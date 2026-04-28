Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $33.8756 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 113,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.35. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $255.77. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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