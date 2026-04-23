MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised MarineMax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE HZO opened at $28.99 on Thursday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $638.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company's stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

Further Reading

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