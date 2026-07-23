MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $527.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised MarineMax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut MarineMax from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $168,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company's stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

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