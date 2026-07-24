MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 7.8% - Here's Why

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $36.18. Approximately 169,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 373,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

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Key MarineMax News

Here are the key news stories impacting MarineMax this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley Financial cut MarineMax from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded MarineMax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $39.00 price objective on MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MarineMax

MarineMax Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $792.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $611.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $682.29 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.42) EPS. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3,613.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,196 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

Further Reading

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