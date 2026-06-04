Mark Stevens Sells 500,000 Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) Director Mark Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $111,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,899,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,534,371,074.98. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.66. 168,178,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,808,864. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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