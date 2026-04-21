Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $383.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $383.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock's current price.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $355.29.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.43. The stock had a trading volume of 597,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,822. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.39. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $216.98 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,942.12. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,654,000 after purchasing an additional 124,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,367 shares of the company's stock worth $149,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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