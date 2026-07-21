Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $379.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $376.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $385.56.

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Marriott International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.61. 53,835 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,059. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $253.76 and a 52-week high of $410.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.76 and a 200-day moving average of $350.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company's stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,817,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company's stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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