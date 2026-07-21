Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at TD Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $410.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $387.59.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 77,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.82. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $253.76 and a 52 week high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the company's stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,817,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company's stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here