Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $446.00 to $449.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.93.

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Marriott International Stock Up 1.3%

Marriott International stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.69. 108,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,825. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $375.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,570,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32,607.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 489,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock worth $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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