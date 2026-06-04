Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.44 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.70.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,618.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the company's stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,657 shares of the company's stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock worth $195,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company's stock worth $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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