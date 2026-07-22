Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Downgraded by Citigroup to "Neutral"

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.81.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MRSH opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $156.60 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,710,101,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marsh & McLennan reported Q2 earnings of $2.96 per share, beating estimates, while revenue of $7.28 billion also topped expectations. The company cited strength in its consulting unit and risk & insurance services, which suggests core demand remains healthy. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan reported Q2 earnings of $2.96 per share, beating estimates, while revenue of $7.28 billion also topped expectations. The company cited strength in its consulting unit and risk & insurance services, which suggests core demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted stabilizing growth trends and ongoing business resilience, which can reassure investors that performance is holding up despite a tougher operating environment. Article Title

Management’s earnings call highlighted stabilizing growth trends and ongoing business resilience, which can reassure investors that performance is holding up despite a tougher operating environment. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair kept its Hold rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid and growth is stabilizing, but that the stock’s valuation limits further upside from here. Article Title

William Blair kept its Hold rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid and growth is stabilizing, but that the stock’s valuation limits further upside from here. Negative Sentiment: The main concern for investors is that higher operating expenses and valuation sensitivity could cap near-term gains, even with the earnings beat. Article Title

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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