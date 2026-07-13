Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Given New $212.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.81.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE MRSH traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.72. 351,813 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,242. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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