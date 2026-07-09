Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.44.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MRSH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.25. 353,456 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,907. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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