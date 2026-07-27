Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.94.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:MRSH traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.21. 956,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSH. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 215,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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