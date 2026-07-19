Marten Transport (MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marten Transport Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Marten Transport's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,394 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,650 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,534 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Marten Transport to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marten Transport

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Inc is a North American transportation services provider offering temperature-controlled and dry van truckload services. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the company specializes in full truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and port drayage solutions. Its core focus on refrigerated and produce freight has made it a key partner for food manufacturers, retailers and other shippers requiring strict temperature management.

The company maintains a modern fleet of tractors and trailers equipped with advanced telematics, electronic logging devices and continuous temperature monitoring.

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