Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. NYSE: MLM. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Martin Marietta Materials stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - ACTIVE ASSET ACCOUNT # 3" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $541.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.38 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.Martin Marietta Materials's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $689.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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