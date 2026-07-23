Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

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Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,126 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company's operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

With core assets located along the U.S.

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