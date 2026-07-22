Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 5.1%

MMLP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 14,924 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMLP

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 298.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,126 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 114,935 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company's stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company's operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

With core assets located along the U.S.

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